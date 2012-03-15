NEW YORK, March 15 The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward climb that has yielded a steady stream of gains this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.66 points, or 0.44 percent, to end unofficially at 13,252.76. The S&P 500 Index gained 8.31 points, or 0.60 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,402.59. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.64 points, or 0.51 percent, to close unofficially at 3,056.37.

The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since June 5, 2008.