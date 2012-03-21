US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in the energy services sector, but gains in tech supported the Nasdaq and kept the S&P 500 near four-year highs.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 45.57 points, or 0.35 percent, to end unofficially at 13,124.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.62 points, or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,402.90. But the Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 3,075.32.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.