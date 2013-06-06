* Rising supply, slower Chinese growth behind commodity drop
* Positive impact not yet priced into equities overall
* Shares of resource-hungry firms seen rising up to 50 pct
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 6 European share prices have yet to
reflect fully the impact of cheaper commodities, with analysts
forecasting some stocks could rise as much as 50 percent in
coming months.
Oil, metals and electricity - representing between 20 and 45
percent of input costs of many companies in the industrials,
chemicals and construction sectors - have fallen sharply this
year and, when the moves are priced in, could lift these stocks
in the second half of the year, some say.
"Equity analysts are waiting to see if the bear trend
(falling prices) will stick before reviewing their profit
forecasts, but it's clearly not a temporary dip," Diamant Bleu
Gestion fund manager Christian Jimenez said.
The slide in energy prices has mostly been driven by the
supply spike stemming from the U.S. shale gas boom, while a fall
in demand in top metals consumer China, where growth is slowing,
has hammered prices for copper and other industrial metals.
Even though some European industrial companies could feel
the pinch of slower Chinese growth, it should be more than
offset by a pick-up in U.S. growth and the sharp drop in input
costs, especially energy, said Pierre-Yves Gauthier, head of
strategy at AlphaValue.
"When strategists from big U.S. banks start flagging the
trend, probably fairly soon, it will be a wake-up call for
investors and analysts. This could become the main driver for
the market in the second part of this year."
Airlines - for whom jet fuel can total 40 percent of costs -
have already benefited from the lower prices, with Ryanair, for
example, up 50 percent since the start of the year.
Big potential beneficiaries of falling commodity prices
include Ireland's CRH, one of the world's largest
building materials providers. Materials costs represents 43
percent of CRH's revenues, according to JPMorgan strategists.
Cement makers such as world No.1 Lafarge - energy
costs alone represent a third of cement production costs - could
make big gains from the end of the commodity "supercycle".
AlphaValue's Gauthier said the drop in commodity prices
could spark gains of 50 percent in some stocks.
"Most investors still believe that oil will just keep rising
and rising in the long term. But when they suddenly realise that
things are changing, with massive supply coming from shale gas,
then the impact on equities will be major."
Oil and copper prices have lost about 15 percent since early
February, and polls by Reuters show both falling further this
year and next.
The overall impact on stocks of the commodity slide is
unclear. Mining and energy shares, which make up 11 percent of
the Euro STOXX 600 index have taken a hit. The Basic
Resources sub-index is down 18 percent this year, with
energy shares also underperforming.
MOMENTUM
Indeed, Europe's earnings momentum - analyst upgrades minus
downgrades as a percentage of the total - remains negative, with
all sectors except airlines seeing more downgrades than
upgrades.
The slide in commodity prices means their lock-step moves
with equities - in place since 2008, when central banks began
injecting liquidity into the system, dampening bond yields and
pushing investors into both riskier asset classes - have broken
down.
"There's a change in the energy paradigm," said Bertrand
Lamielle, head of asset management at B*Capital. "Prices are
dropping because of the surge in supply, and that might just be
the beginning."