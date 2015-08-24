By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 24 Confidence among affluent
investors was already slipping before the stock market rout in
China sent U.S. markets plunging last week and on Monday,
according to a monthly index calculated by Spectrem Group, a
Chicago-based research company.
Yet when stocks do hit bottom and begin to rise, many of
those unconfident investors will be on the sidelines, unwilling
to risk a return to the markets. Based on past trends, even if
markets come roaring back, investor confidence is likely to lag
for months, said George Walper, president of Spectrem.
The latest readings of the gauge, the Spectrem Affluent
Investor Confidence Index, come from the weekend of August 14-16
and show a jump of nearly 30 percent in concern about the
economy - domestic and international. The investors surveyed,
with assets ranging from $500,000 to $25 million, were also
significantly more worried about their own personal outlook.
Confidence on the Spectrem index was at its peak almost
exactly one year ago and had been relatively stable until this
month. Most of the investors at the beginning of the year were
expecting an up year - with only 4 percent predicting the Dow
Jones Industrial Average would be below 17,000; it hit a low of
15,370 on Monday.
With the next index measurement in mid-September, Walper
expects investors still to be rattled, especially those with
less than $1 million in investable assets.
"Clearly this is the beginning of multiple months of
concern, even if the market recovers. The number will not
rapidly go up," he said. "If the market continues to go down,
it'll be even more magnifying."
Investor opinions about how things are going in the world
affect not only whether they buy or sell stocks, but also
whether they hire new workers for the companies they own or when
they will retire, driving economic conditions in the U.S. for
years.
One major effect of low confidence is that people tend avoid
stocks, despite all the investing advice about buying the dips.
"We don't see a lot of folks in this population to take
advantage of downside to buy back," Walper said.
There can be even more blowback when investors see
statements for 401(k)s, IRAs and other investment accounts.
"Some people turn off their 401(k) contributions
immediately. They say I'm not going to put any more in," Walper
said.
But the long-standing advice on market dips is to stay the
course (reut.rs/1Eee9kH), and to keep buying while prices
are low. "If you continue your automatic contributions, and not
turn things off, one of the benefits is that you continue to
buy," said Stuart Ritter, senior financial planning analyst at
T. Rowe Price.
During the last big market dip, in 2011, 98 percent of T.
Rowe's 401(k) clients stayed the course and did not make a
transaction. Phone call volume goes up, which means people are
having an emotional response, but then, Ritter said, "they're
doing what they should do, which is stick to their plan."
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)