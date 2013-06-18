* Behavioural experts predict equity market crash
* Use of social media to predict trends growing
* Social mood reflected in art, leisure peaks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 18 Record prices at art auctions in
recent weeks and oversubscribed holidays by private jet are
among signals that a stock market slump is approaching, if
followers of behavioural finance are to be believed.
They insist social mood governs human action, including
investment on stock markets, and their theories are gaining
ground as tools for financial analysis.
To gauge the mood and the likely impact on markets,
behavioural analysts look at traditional measures such as
investment polls and options but also at social media, including
Twitter and Facebook, and even at developments in art and sport.
The theory goes that people make bad decisions at moments of
extreme fear or optimism and that studying their behaviour could
provide clues to where equities are headed.
Now may be just such a moment.
"Markets either have topped or will soon top, based on the
behaviours I see outside of the markets, especially in art,
automobiles and residential real estate," Peter Atwater,
president and chief executive of Financial Insyghts, a firm
based in Mendenhall, Pennsylvania, that advises on how social
mood affects decision making, said.
Atwater cited an Aston Martin car fetching a record $4.85
million at auction in May, a New York sale of Christie's
Post-War and Contemporary Art setting 37 records last month, and
holiday firm Abercrombie & Kent adding a second departure to its
19-day tour of Africa by private jet after the first sold out.
Behavioural analysts term the 140 percent rise in major
indexes since 2009 the "rich man's rally", and say the behaviour
of the uber-rich reflects peak-of-the-market sentiment.
Their views are in sharp contrast with many traditional
analysts, who bet an improving global economic outlook, along
with better company fundamentals, will take indexes to new highs
in coming months despite recent "healthy"
corrections.
One non-traditional expert who accurately predicted 2007's
stocks bust and the recovery in 2009 is Robert Prechter, whose
Socionomic Theory of Finance suggests social mood causes
economic and political events instead of the other way round.
"Two dozen stock market sentiment indicators show record or
near-record optimism, suggesting the stock market is a lot
closer to a top than a bottom," said Prechter, founder of the
U.S.-based Socionomics Institute.
To measure mood, Prechter looks at investor polls, buying in
stock option contracts and polls of feelings of well-being.
"In the past century at least, optimism this extreme has
occurred only twice before, in 2000 and 2007," said Prechter,
whose theories have influenced many others.
The S&P 500 index slid 50 percent in two years from
August 2000 after the dot-com bubble burst and sank 55 percent
in 17 months from late 2007 as the financial crisis took hold.
It surged 33 percent in a year to hit a record high last month.
CLOSE TO A TURN
Terry Burnham, author of "Mean Markets and Lizard Brains"
and associate professor of finance at Chapman University in
Orange, California, is a recent convert. He initially held the
traditional notion that economic fundamentals led market moves.
"Twenty five years later, I have come to the opposite view.
Prices move first and fundamentals adjust later. My sense is
that we are pretty close to a turn in equity markets and people
will be given no gentle opportunity to sell stocks," he said.
Experts like Burnham, HSBC's head of technical analysis
Murray Gunn and others have been influenced by socionomics,
which has gained ground since the 2000 dot-com bust, though some
seeing it another tool rather than the only one.
"Prechter's theory is complementary to technical analysis.
We incorporate it into our analysis by identifying mood trends,"
Gunn said.
Others base their strategies on these ideas. Richard
Peterson, managing partner of behavioural economics consultancy
MarketPsych, said he ran his fund on his model for two years
during the financial crisis and beat the S&P 500 by 24 percent.
A fund at Derwent Capital, launched by Paul Hawtin in 2011,
used only Twitter to take investment decisions and returned 1.9
percent in its first month as global equity markets sank, but
was then forced to close having failed to raise enough capital.
Hawtin, who now uses Twitter analysis as his principal
investment strategy to manage private accounts at his new
company Cayman Atlantic, said his systems were flagging up an
increasing chance of a bubble in the market.
Several top global banks have been less keen to take up the
trend, saying it was hard to lay down strict rules on
behavioural finance and results were subject to wide
interpretations.
Some quantitative analysts reject the idea markets are
either driven purely by mood or purely by traditional factors,
seeing the two in a symbiotic relationship.
"I find the term 'socionomics' a bit pompous. However, I
subscribe to the idea that social moods may govern events," said
Julien Turc, Societe Generale's head of cross-asset
quantitative strategy. "I believe both things are the product of
each other."
Behavioural finance analysts said although socionomics will
continue to gain in popularity, its counter-intuitive nature
challenges the way most investors think.
"While I expect that it will be a while before investors
intuitively think "socionomically", those who do will be at a
strong advantage to those who just follow the herd," Atwater
said.