(Refiles May 29 item to clarify firms' relationship with
AlphaClone)
* Online apps and websites revolutionising trading
* Launch of "copy trade" feature boosts business of apps
* Wealth management firm tests copycat trading strategy
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 29 When Noa Strijbos picks a
financial asset to trade on her smartphone while taking her dog
for a walk, almost 26,000 people pay close attention.
The 30-year-old Dutchwoman is among the top-ranked traders
on eToro.com, one of several mobile apps and websites that allow
budding investors to copy the most successful trades out there
rather than come up with their own.
About 25,900 people follow her profile on eToro, which has
4.5 million members overall, while nearly 5,000 have signed up
to become her "copiers" - essentially creating a giant
investment club - routing funds directly in the hope of
profiting automatically from her trades.
Like any investment, this phenomenon has its risks and the
stars of the apps can also lead people into losses, however good
their records may appear.
Regulators are cracking down on the murkier parts of
tech-driven trading, and recently a trader from the London
suburbs has been accused of helping to trigger the 2010 "flash
crash" on the U.S. stock market. The trader says he did nothing
wrong.
Still, the story of Strijbos shows how the spread of
smartphones has revolutionised trading for those who believe
more in the wisdom of their peers than of fund managers who
charge heavy fees. This trend should also open up investment
decisions to the public, rather than keeping them hidden.
eToro members can see each investment decision that Strijbos
makes using the site.
"Every bit of trading I do is online," said Strijbos, who
pocketed nearly 600 percent profits last year. "The Internet has
helped me in transforming myself into becoming a professional
trader from an amateur observer in a few years."
Online copy trading is growing fast but remains a niche in
the overall retail trading market which, according to research
and advisory firm Aite, is worth $2.8 trillion in the United
States - with close to a quarter of U.S. adults who have
Internet access trading online. Some industry estimates put the
volume of retail trading in Britain at about $700 million a day.
Online trading and information providers including Zulu
Trade, Ayondo, Tradency and FxPro's Super Trader have
popularised concepts such as "copy trading", all having a basic
idea that investors can profit from the apparent wisdom and
talent of others.
Sites typically highlight their most successful members
whose strategies others would want to copy. Less prominent are
the members who have failed badly, possibly leading others
astray.
On the eToro network, investors can search and select other
traders by assets, countries or performance etc., while another
website gurufocus.com offers people the option to choose trading
strategies of famous and successful fund managers.
Even the professional asset-management industry is starting
to take copycat trading strategies seriously, at a time when
active fund managers face competition from passive
exchange-traded funds that track market indexes for lower fees.
One top European wealth management firm recently back-tested
the investment strategies of star investors such as Warren
Buffett, with a view to possibly incorporating them into their
investments.
"The (copycat) strategy often works," said a source familiar
with the study.
MULTIPLIER EFFECT
Market professionals naturally warn of the risks, with some
saying amateurs copying trades of other novice players were
prone to heavy losses because of the volatile nature of the
markets. A bad decision by a top-ranked trader could have a
multiplier effect on followers and spread losses far and wide.
"In some ways these tools help in democratising market
access, but equally there are inherent dangers in people trading
underlying securities which they don't really understand," Peter
Dixon, equity strategist at Commerzbank, said.
"People may get sucked into these kinds of trades and get
their fingers badly burnt."
However, top officials of many trading sites said they had
safeguards in place. AlphaClone's chief executive Mazin Jadallah
said it employed a hedging mechanism that is automatically
triggered when an index falls below some technical levels, while
eToro's founder and CEO Yoni Assia said it asks investors to
specify in advance the percentage of losses they could bear.
The relatively new trading apps and websites have grown
rapidly. AlphaClone, which runs an exchange-traded fund (ETF)
and also enables investors to invest in strategies derived from
the holdings of top managers, has expanded five fold in the past
15 months.
Thomson Reuters data based on the filing date of March 31
shows those who had held shares in the ETF included JP Morgan
Securities, Constellation Wealth, Raymond James and RBC.
Modern technology is increasingly being used to create new
products for both novice and experienced investors.
John Fawcett, founder and chief executive of Quantopian.com
- which provides a platform to build, back-test against live or
13 years of data and execute algorithms - said its users
included a defence contractor, a hedge fund executive and a
telecom engineer.
Careers as professional quantitative analysts, who use
mathematics and statistics to come up with trading strategies,
may even beckon. "We've even seen an industry outsider score a
job as a 'quant' at a top hedge fund with his Quantopian track
record," said Fawcett.
(Editing by Lionel Laurent and David Stamp)