June 3 Cousins Properties' renewal of a
Houston office lease with oil services company Transocean Ltd
pushed Cousins' shares up on Wednesday and
gave modest support to other real estate companies that have
been under pressure due to declining oil prices.
Cousins shares rose 5.3 percent to $10.36 putting it on
track for its highest percentage gain since November 2011 with
trading volume rising to 6.9 times its 10-day moving average.
Office property company Parkway Properties Inc and
industrial property company EastGroup Properties Inc
had much slower trading sessions than Cousins but analysts said
their better performance than the MSCI US Real Estate Investment
Trust Index was due to Cousins.
While the REIT index fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday, Parkway
shares rose 0.99 percent to $17.29 and EastGroup shares fell 0.5
percent to $56.08.
"What's happened is that as oil has stabilized the market
starts to regain its footing," said Sandler O'Neill & Partners
analyst Alexander Goldfarb. "It doesn't mean we're off to the
races again but it means the doom and gloom scenario is less
likely."
Mizuho analyst Richard Anderson, who covers Parkway said he
was wary of extrapolating news from one company to the market
but said Parkway did appear to gain some support from Cousins.
Shares in companies with real estate in Houston have
suffered as oil companies, on which the city's economy is heavy
dependent, have cut jobs as they have cut back oil production.
Cousins shares had fallen almost 14 percent so far this year
ahead of today's news. Parkway shares have fallen almost 7
percent while EastGroup shares fell almost 11 percent in the
same timefram.
"It shows you the amount of fear that's in these stocks,"
said Sandler O'Neill's Goldfarb, who has a $70 price target for
EastGroup and a $21 price target Parkway, said he believes the
selloff in their shares has been overdone as many of the job
cuts have been on oil rigs rather than in corporate offices.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew)