* Optimism over global economy boosts cyclicals

* Financials among cheapest sectors

* Euro STOXX implied vol index falls sharply

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Nov 5 Europe's economically-sensitive stocks are in demand again on the back of a growing sense of optimism about global growth and attractive valuations.

Banks, real estate and autos rose 4.1-5.4 percent over the last month, building on substantial third-quarter gains fuelled by a European Central Bank plan to curb the euro zone debt crisis and stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In the same period, healthcare and utilities , which tend to be in demand even in harsh economic times, fell 1.2 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

With recent data from the United States - including Friday's non-farm payrolls report - and China proving robust, strategists and fund managers see more gains in coming months for cyclical stocks, so-called as they are geared to the economic cycle.

In Europe, too, although the euro zone economy remains at risk of further possible deterioration in the debt crisis, many believe the worst has passed.

"What happened over the course of the summer both in Europe and the U.S. is actually starting to impact activity and that should be pro-cyclical in the way it influences equity markets," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.

The brightening economic backdrop has enabled investors to focus on valuations, with the weak performance of recent years leaving cyclicals looking attractive.

Financials, trading at nine times their 12-month earnings forecasts, are the second-cheapest sector on MSCI Europe indexes, behind energy on 8.5 times. That looks cheap compared to so-called defensive sectors such as consumer staples and healthcare, on 14.9 and 12.3 times.

SOLID PROSPECTS

The central bank stimulus and tentative signs of global economic recovery are lifting broad investor sentiment.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index is off 26 percent since the ECB's move on Sept. 6. The index, which measures the cost of protecting stock holdings against potential pull-backs, is seen as a crude barometer of aversion to taking on risk and normally moves in the opposite direction to equities.

Forecasts for euro zone blue chips point to an 8.9 percent rise from current levels by mid-2013, although predictions varied widely, from 2,000 to 3,200 points for the index, which closed on Friday at 2,547.15.

In such an environment, investors could do well by loading up on cyclicals, which have higher "beta", meaning they stand to gain more when equity markets rise and drop more when they fall.

British banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays are among the highest beta stocks on the FTSEurofirst 300, and have gained 38 and 60 percent respectively over the past three months.

"What the clients need is beta," Antonin Jullier, global head of equity trading strategy at Citi, said.

"Buying defensive and low-risk stocks is not going to give them beta in Europe. What will give them beta is buying the financials, the miners and the autos and funding these purchases by selling defensive positions like tobacco, utilities, telecoms and pharmas."

Relative performance suggests cyclicals have much further to rise to catch up.

They are still around 20 percent below a June 2007 high hit before worries over losses on U.S. sub-prime mortgage loans impacted interbank markets, heralding a broad financial crisis. Defensives, by contrast, are about 5 percent above their peak that year.

"Defensive sectors are looking very expensive," Andrew Cole, a fund manager at Baring Asset Management, which has 31 billion pounds ($49.7 billion) of assets under management, said.

"People are paying quite a high price for safety and defensive characteristics - and they know that, because even defensive companies miss on earnings, and when they're at high valuations they get hammered."

In Europe, the utilities and consumer staples sectors feature among the worst performers of the third-quarter earnings season, with 67 percent and 58 percent of companies in the respective sectors missing forecasts.