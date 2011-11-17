NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. stocks index futures edged higher on Thursday after data showing weekly jobless claims fell to a seven-month low helped offset ongoing concerns about Europe's debt crisis.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 1.5 points but were just below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 29 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 1.25 points. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)