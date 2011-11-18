NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. stocks were lower, led by the Nasdaq, after midday on Friday, with S&P 500 facing a test of technical support.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was off 5 points, or 0.04 percent, at 11,760. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 3 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,212. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 17 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,570.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)