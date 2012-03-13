* Euro zone economy expected to recover, boosting payouts
* Banking sector risks seen lower after ECB cash
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, March 13 Investors who missed out
on a sharp New Year rally on European stock markets and think
shares are no longer cheap can still profit from an expected
economic recovery by taking the long view on dividends that
companies might pay in the years to come.
Dividend futures, one of a new generation of financial
instruments traded by banks, brokers and hedge funds on a
relatively young market, allow investors to bet on how much
firms might pay shareholders in a given year without buying the
actual stocks.
Some of the traded futures cover payouts of all shares on an
index, such as the FTSE 100, while others cover a single company
or group dividend.
At the moment, the level of expected payouts in Europe looks
pretty healthy as the region is expected to return to growth,
according to Reuters data.
Euro zone blue chip companies in the Euro STOXX 50 index
are up almost 10 percent so far this year and the
average projected dividend cover - the cash expected to be paid
out to investors through dividends - is 2.36 times, according to
the data - up from 2.16 times in the past 12 months.
That means the firms' after-tax earnings cover their
dividends more than twice over.
Since the start of the year, 6.7 billion euros worth of Euro
STOXX dividend futures contracts have been traded on the Eurex
exchange. Thousands of contracts are traded every day on
exchanges around the world.
Looking further into the future, analysts project dividend
payments rising in 2014 compared with last year. This is not set
in stone, however, as payouts may be affected by erratic company
performance or an unexpected downturn in the economy.
"There is a risk that comes with it, but that's where the
return is. We think even in a pretty dire economic situation we
would break even on this position," said Patrick Armstrong,
co-founder of the Armstrong Investment Managers, which has one
of its biggest positions in Euro STOXX 50 dividend futures.
The 2015 contract, preferred by Armstrong, implies
the top 50 blue chips will together pay nearly a quarter less in
dividends that year than in 2011 and some 18 percent less than
in 2009 when the region suffered a record 4.2 percent
contraction.
GAMBLING ON GROWTH
"This is mostly due to the uncertainties surrounding the
European economic environment," said Kaya Endo, head of European
equity derivatives strategy at Citi, referring to the lower
return despite the anticipated economic recovery.
The lower expected dividend in 2015 was also a consequence
of supply and demand in the futures market, she said.
As part of their traditional business, banks have exposure
to dividends through the investment products they sell
and many seek to insure against a fall in dividends by
selling longer-dated futures, thus pushing down prices through
over-supply.
This, in turn, opens up opportunities for investors willing
to lock their money into financial instruments for longer and
who share the consensus view that the euro zone will creep out
of recession by next year, potentially pushing up dividends.
The latest Reuters poll forecasts the euro zone economy will
grow 1 percent in 2013 after a 0.4 percent contraction this year
.
Forecasts from Citi Investment Research Analysts put the
2014 dividends at 131 index points on a scale which measures the
payout as a yield on the cash index. That implies a significant
gain versus the 95.9 currently indicated by the futures market
.
Investors have to weigh up the risks, however, and the
downside scenario from Citi's derivatives team shows the actual
payout could be as low as 73 if some weighty sectors such as
banks and telecoms, significantly cut their dividends.
Given the uncertainties over global economic
recovery and the impact on dividends, Simon Carter, European
head of options strategy at Deutsche Bank, prefers to reap the
reward from economic recovery as soon as possible.
FLUSH WITH CHEAP CASH
Financial firms are flush with cheap European Central Bank
cash made available in December and once again in February to
avert a banking crisis and these long-term refinancing
operations (LTROs) have reduced the risk of dramatic dividend
cuts in the financial sector.
"Post the ECB's LTROs, we are much more comfortable with
buying selected dividend futures," he said.
As companies report their full-year results in the first
months of the new year, the size of likely payouts becomes
clearer, leading to a convergence between the futures price and
the actual dividend. In 2011, the contract for that year
stabilised by early March and remained virtually unchanged until
its December expiry.
To date, 92 percent of the companies in the Euro STOXX 50
have reported full-year results for 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine, shifting investor interest out to the 2013
contract, which mostly covers payments on 2012 company results.
"I feel more comfortable with 2013 due to the short
maturities, and we should see the pull to fair value by around
this time next year. The December 2014 will probably stay
volatile for a lot longer," Deutsche Bank's Carter said.