* Dividends seen rising just 0.8 pct - Henderson
* Oil price fall, stronger dollar to weigh on index
* Equity returns outstrip benchmark bond yields
LONDON, Feb 16 A record-breaking year for
dividends in 2014 is unlikely to be followed by much growth this
year as a slump in oil prices and a surging U.S. dollar cast a
shadow over payouts from energy and emerging markets companies,
a new report has said.
Asset-manager Henderson Global Investors said on Monday it
expected global dividends to rise by 0.8 percent to $1.18
trillion in 2015, a big drop from last year's 10.5 percent but
still an increase at a time when returns on stocks in Europe are
strongly outstripping benchmark bond yields.
The energy sector is the second-biggest dividend-paying
industry and there are question marks over its ability to keep
gushing cash, the report said, though it specified the risks
were higher for emerging-markets companies than for big energy
majors such as Royal Dutch Shell or Total.
Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil last
week reported its first loss in 15 years and became one of the
only companies in the sector to sacrifice its dividend to deal
with a sharp decline in oil prices.
The resurgent U.S. dollar is also set to weigh on dividends
-- Henderson's index is dollar-denominated -- after a year in
which the United States was the main engine of global dividend
growth. Emerging-markets dividends fell in 2014 and Russia's
rouble crisis will eat into payouts in 2015, Henderson said.
Company sector payout power is also beginning to diverge, at
a time when volatility in other markets is playing havoc with
estimates of future profits. Technology companies and firms
focused on discretionary consumption grew dividends at
double-digit percentage rates last year, while utilities and
mining industries saw payouts fall.
Financial companies, however, are making a comeback: Swiss
Re, Banco Santander and Raiffeisen Bank
are among the top 10 dividend-yielding stocks in
Europe -- though some of these are mainly due to share price
falls -- while UBS has trebled its dividend and ING
has announced its first payout since the crisis.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Potter)