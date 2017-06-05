DUBAI, June 5 Dubai's stock index
dropped 0.7 percent in the first 10 minutes of trade on Monday
after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.
The Gulf Cooperation Council states do little merchandise
trade with each other, instead relying on imports from outside
the region, and Qatari investment in the other GCC stock markets
is believed to be tiny, no more than a few percent of total
capitalisation.
But the diplomatic rift hurt sentiment in Dubai and other
GCC markets as it could complicate business deals and fund flows
around the region.
Abu Dhabi's stock index fell 0.4 percent while Qatar
had not yet started trading.
