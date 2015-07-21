DUBAI, July 21 Egypt's stock market edged up in early trade on Tuesday, supported by blue chips, but was roughly equally split between gainers and losers.

The Cairo benchmark added 0.6 percent and Commercial International Bank, the country's biggest listed lender, was the main support, rising 1.9 percent. Rating agency Moody's last week improved its outlook on Egypt's banking system to "stable".

Investment bank EFG Hermes rose 1.1 percent, having announced a bonus share issue last week of 0.146 new share for each outstanding one.

Palm Hills Development rose 1.6 percent; it has been strong since it announced late last week that it had secured a 750 million Egyptian pound ($95.8 million) loan to refinance existing debt and speed up development of its flagship project.

"Overall, we expect Palm Hills to do well in 2015-2016, given its strong project pipeline, continued recovery in off-plan sales and deliveries, and an improved balance sheet with liquidity concerns diminished," Naeem brokerage said in a note.

Some stocks pulled back after rallying last week, such as Beltone Financial Holding, down 1.9 percent, and Juhayna Food, which fell 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)