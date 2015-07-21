DUBAI, July 21 Egypt's stock market edged up in
early trade on Tuesday, supported by blue chips, but was roughly
equally split between gainers and losers.
The Cairo benchmark added 0.6 percent and
Commercial International Bank, the country's biggest
listed lender, was the main support, rising 1.9 percent. Rating
agency Moody's last week improved its outlook on Egypt's banking
system to "stable".
Investment bank EFG Hermes rose 1.1 percent,
having announced a bonus share issue last week of 0.146 new
share for each outstanding one.
Palm Hills Development rose 1.6 percent; it has
been strong since it announced late last week that it had
secured a 750 million Egyptian pound ($95.8 million) loan to
refinance existing debt and speed up development of its flagship
project.
"Overall, we expect Palm Hills to do well in 2015-2016,
given its strong project pipeline, continued recovery in
off-plan sales and deliveries, and an improved balance sheet
with liquidity concerns diminished," Naeem brokerage said in a
note.
Some stocks pulled back after rallying last week, such as
Beltone Financial Holding, down 1.9 percent, and
Juhayna Food, which fell 1.0 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)