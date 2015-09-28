DUBAI, Sept 28 Commercial International Bank
(CIB) lifted Egypt's stock market early on Monday as
the bourse reopened after a long Eid al-Adha holiday.
The main Cairo index climbed 0.7 percent from last
Tuesday's close to 7,398 points. The rise was technically
bullish as it confirmed a positive short-term reversal pattern
for the market, which has been in a downtrend since February.
The index's rise above the early September peak of 7,324
points triggered a bullish right triangle formed by the highs
and lows since late August; the height of the pattern points the
index up to the 8,000-point area in coming weeks.
Most of the 10 most heavily traded stocks were soft on
Monday morning but CIB gained 2.0 percent to 53.99 Egyptian
pounds in active trade.
In a report on Sunday, NBK Capital maintained a "buy" call
on the stock with a fair value of 64.40 pounds. It said that
although depreciation of the Egyptian pound, pending government
reforms and the feasibility of economic development projects
remained risks for CIB, it was attractively valued at 1.6 times
its projected book value in 2017.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)