By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 19 Paying to watch people play
computer games may seem curious to some, but it is catching on
not only in sporting arenas but also on the stock market and
business world.
While many financiers have been glued to the Rugby World
Cup, London has also hosted the equally competitive, if less
strenuous, League of Legends E-sports event last weekend.
About 24,000 youngsters streamed in under a cold autumnal
sky to Wembley, the home of English soccer, to see teams take
each other on in a computer game.
Fans cheered as players lined up on opposing computer
keyboards ready to wage virtual war, while in the background
coaches prowled around in the manner of soccer's Jose Mourinho.
Over the road, fans huddled outside the Wembley Hilton hotel for
autographs of their favourite players.
E-sports is a generic term for events ranging from virtual
warfare games to computer-simulated soccer matches, often played
for big prize money.
Market research firm Superdata said the global E-sports
audience stood at 134 million viewers and was growing, while
organisers said 6,000 turned up each day to attend the four-day
League of Legends tournament that ended on Sunday, with some
paying nearly 30 pounds ($46) for a ticket.
Analysts and executives said this offered an array of
lucrative opportunities, although it was still early days.
The League of Legends event is run by Riot Games, a company
in which Chinese online entertainment and media group Tencent
Holdings owns a majority stake.
Whalen Rozelle, director of E-sports at Riot Games, said
that while League of Legends was not yet profitable, the company
was confident it would be.
"I absolutely foresee a day when the E-sports industry will
be incredibly profitable. It will just take time," he said,
speaking on the tournament sidelines.
STOCK MARKET EXPOSURE TO E-SPORTS
Shares in Tencent are up about 30 percent since the start of
2015, while those in Activision Blizzard, which is also
setting up an E-Sports tournament for its "Call of Duty" game,
have hit record highs this year.
GFinity, which hosts E-sport events, floated on the
London stock market last year and while its shares are not as
actively traded, they are still nearly 50 percent above their
debut flotation price of 17 pence.
Gary Paulin, co-founder at brokerage Aviate Global, said the
E-sports trend could also give a lift to Logitech, by
spurring sales of Logitech's joysticks, and Modern Times Group
given Modern Times' acquisition of a stake in E-sport
company Turtle Entertainment in July.
Roche Brune Asset Management fund manager Gregoire Laverne
and SYZ fund manager Giacomo Picchetto also tipped video games
publisher Ubisoft as being able to benefit from the
trend via a bigger profile for its games such as "Rainbow Six".
Media group Vivendi announced last week it had
bought stakes in Ubisoft and rival Gameloft, and
Ubisoft shares are up 60 percent so far in 2015.
To be sure, those holding stocks with links to the sector
must be prepared to ride out the ups and downs.
Ubisoft had profit warnings in 2013 and 2010, due partly to
delays in the releases of some games.
Logitech in July reported lower first quarter revenues, but
it has been starting to focus more on the video games sector to
offset a decline in personal computers.
Thomson Reuters StarMine data brings up more positive
readings for others involved, forecasting earnings growth for
both Ubisoft and Activision above that of the broader stock
market.
Fans attending the League of Legends showdown included
23-year Arthur Picaud from France, 24-year old Tabitha Hastie
from London and 22-year old overseas Chinese student Zeyu Liu,
who was supporting Chinese E-sport team EDG.
"Right now, E-sports is a nascent idea, but we would like to
think that if we're successful, it will be a rising trend that
will lift all the others," said Riot Games' Rozelle.
