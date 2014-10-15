PARIS Oct 15 A sell-off in European stocks
accelerated on Wednesday, with a key index suffering its biggest
one-day slide in nearly three years, as investors slashed
exposure to risky assets such as equities on mounting worries
about global growth.
Greek equities featured among the worst losers, as Athens's
benchmark ATG index succumbed to a second day of selling
pressure and sank 6.3 percent. Traders cited political
uncertainty and a spike in Greek 10-year bond yields, which rose
above 7.6 percent.
"There's been a big acceleration of the sell-off in stocks,
with a spike in risk aversion spreading across the board to
bonds and the currency market, and even a return of stress
around Greek assets," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market
analyst at IG France.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 3.1 percent lower at 1,252.83 points, a
level not seen since December last year.
