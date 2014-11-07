LONDON Nov 7 A fall in the share prices of
major European banks weighed on the region's stock markets on
Friday, as earlier gains on European equity indexes fizzled out.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index pared its
earlier gains to dip 0.1 percent lower to 1,350.65 points while
the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6
percent.
The Euro STOXX Banks Index slid 1.7 percent lower.
Traders and analysts cited concerns about how the banks were
lending out less due to the weak state of the European economy,
and that recent regulatory stress tests on the sector had not
taken sufficient account of the fragile economic backdrop.
"Given the fact that we've had some weak results in terms of
loan growth at French banks, with loan growth even negative at
Credit Agricole, there are fears of a real slowdown
happening at these banks," said BESI analyst Shailesh
Raikundlia.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by
Alistair Smout)