* Currency hedging limits immediate gains for exporters
* Dollar costs partly offset sales lift
* Risks to growth overshadow currency benefits
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Jan 9 Currency hedging, dollar
costs and the potential for a deeper economic crisis stand
between European exporters and any easy win from weakness in the
euro currency.
The euro has lost 10 percent of its value against the
dollar since late October and is close to a 16-month low at
around 1.28, hit by mounting concerns over Europe's debt crisis
and two interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank.
In theory, this should be good news for exporters to the
United States, such as Ahold and Siemens,
which benefit from a production cost base in euros and selling
prices in dollars.
In fact, there are three reasons why a dollar upswing may
not feed into extra profits for exporters.
CURRENCY HEDGING
Most companies that report earnings in euros but have sales
in dollars take euro positions to protect themselves against any
adverse move in the exchange rate.
While forex positions can be adjusted if the euro weakens,
existing hedges mean that it takes time for currency benefits to
show in corporate earnings.
German car-maker Daimler, which generated around
25 percent of its revenue in the United States in 2010, has
hedged two thirds of its dollar sales exposure for this year and
one third of its exposure for 2013.
"Almost 80 percent of companies are hedged so the
sensitivity on profits is very small, unless you have a very big
swing", said Claudia Panseri, an equity strategist at Societe
Generale.
DOLLAR COST BASE
The second factor is that many companies that have a
significant portion of their sales in the United States
increasingly have large dollar cost bases too.
Among industrials, Siemens generated 20 percent of its top
line in the United States in the 12 months to end-Sept., making
the country its largest market by revenues.
However, the Munich-based conglomerate employs 16 percent of
its workforce in the United States and has a number of other
dollar-based costs, such as raw materials and components.
"Most European industrials used to have a much more
export-heavy business model 10 years ago, but many of them by
now have an almost complete match," with high dollar costs
swallowing up a large portion of the benefits of a weak euro,
said Andreas Willi, head of European capital goods research at
JPMorgan.
Among other firms in the same boat, France's Dassault
has 36 percent of its sales and 40 percent of its
operating expenses in dollars. The recent rise in the greenback
will have a neutral impact on the group's quarterly operating
margin, according to WestLB estimates.
GLOBAL GROWTH
Boasting the highest net revenue exposure to the dollar in
the automotive sector, German auto groups Daimler and BMW
should be key beneficiaries of a weak euro if consumer
demand holds, Deutsche Bank autos analyst Jochen Gehrke said.
"But how high are the chances of demand not weakening and
the euro staying where it is now?," Gehrke wondered.
The euro zone's economy barely grew in the third quarter,
with collapsing business confidence and slowing industry
pointing to a recession in the coming months.
If the euro bloc slips into protracted contraction, the
impact on global growth would more than offset any beneficial
currency effect on exporters' profitability.
Corporate earnings among European exporters declined along
with demand when the euro dropped to 1.23 versus the dollar
during the 2008 recession.
BENEFICIARIES
Nevertheless, some stocks should still do well from a weak
euro.
Pharmaceutical stocks and consumer-related sectors
historically showed the greatest share price sensitivity to
dollar appreciation versus the euro, along with some aerospace
and defence names, according to SocGen data.
"This share price behaviour has to do with the fact that some
companies are perceived as more protected in a weak euro
environment," SocGen's Panseri, said.
Exporters of luxury goods and other discretionary items
benefit from the exposure to a healthier economy in the United
States when macro conditions on this side of the Atlantic are
depressed.
As for pharma stocks and consumer staples retailers, their
defensive profile helps them outperform in tandem with the
safe-haven dollar at times of economic uncertainty in the euro
zone.
Ahold, a Dutch grocer that generates around 60
percent of its sales in the United States, would be a likely
winner in this scenario, Anthony Sleeman, sector analyst at
Bernstein Research, said.
Other winners include aerospace and defence conglomerate
EADS.
"Given the size of its order book and that airplanes are
priced in dollars but produced predominantly on a euro basis,
EADS should be a great winner if the euro continues to fall,"
Howard Wheeldon, senior strategist at BGC Partners, said.
Shares in EADS rose around 38 percent in 2011, when it
notched up record results at its jets business. Brokers see
further upside, with 20 out of 29 analysts rating the stock
"strong buy" or "buy", Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Graphic by Scott Barber;
Writing by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg and Andrew
Callus)