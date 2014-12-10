LONDON Dec 10 European equities turned negative
on Wednesday, as a fresh fall in the price of Brent crude oil
hit energy stocks.
Brent sank 2.6 percent to around $65 a barrel and
hit a five-year low on Wednesday as producers forecast lower
demand for their oil next year.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 1.3
percent to 279.48 points. Dutch oil services group Fugro
slumped 12.2 percent.
The broader pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1
percent while the FTSEurofirst 300 index also retreated
by 0.2 percent.
"Crude oil is under punishment today once again on the back
of the OPEC news. OPEC has cut its demand forecast for next year
and this has unbalanced the demand and supply equation further
and traders are not liking the sound of this at all," said Naeem
Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.
Athens benchmark ATG equity index also underperformed
for the second day in a row, falling 1.2 percent on concerns
over Greece's political outlook.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has brought forward to
this month a vote on a new president, a gamble that could
backfire by triggering an early parliamentary election and
catapulting the leftist anti-bailout Syriza party to power.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)