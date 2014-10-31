* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.4 pct, extends 2-week bounce
* Down 2.4 pct in October, biggest drop in 16 months
* BNP boosted by results but Popular disappoints
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 31 European shares surged on Friday,
on track for a second straight weekly gain, after the Bank of
Japan surprised global financial markets by ramping up its
massive stimulus spending.
At 1134 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.4 percent at 1,346.57 points, extending
its sharp two-week rally and tracking the Nikkei's 4.8
percent jump.
The Bank of Japan's decision to buy more assets helped ease
concerns about the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own
quantitative easing programme and the European Central Bank's
reluctance so far to engage in large-scale bond buying despite
sluggish inflation.
"There's euphoria in markets following the BoJ news. It will
help offset the end of the Fed's QE, and also shows how
determined central banks are in their fight against deflation,"
Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.
French auto maker Renault, which has had a
partnership with Japan's Nissan, rose 3.2 percent as a
slump in the yen made Japanese exports more attractive.
Despite the 5.2 percent bounce over the past two weeks, the
FTSEurofirst 300 was still on track to record a 2.4 percent loss
for October, its steepest monthly drop in 16 months.
An economic slowdown in Europe and some emerging markets and
the end of the Fed's six-year stimulus programme have hit equity
markets in the past month.
Expectations of more monetary stimulus from other central
banks - such as the Bank of Japan's move - was attracting
buyers, however.
"We feel there will be more of this type of intervention to
try to bolster growth across the world," David Coombs, head of
multi-manager at Rathbone Brothers, which manages assets worth
26.6 billion pounds.
He has been increasing his positions in German and UK shares
during the recent selloff, betting they would be supported by
low interest rates globally.
"It's not a great reason to hold equities but it's right for
the world we're in," Coombs said.
MIXED EARNINGS
France's No. 1 bank BNP Paribas featured among the
top blue-chip gainers, up 4.2 percent, after it posted
better-than-expected results, as gains in fixed income trading
and international retail offset a lacklustre economic
environment in its core European markets.
Spain's Banco Popular fell 5.3 percent, however,
as it set aside twice as much in charges against bad debts in
the third quarter than a year ago, a sign the bank is still
dealing with fallout from the country's financial crisis.
Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat
dropped 6.2 percent after warning its full-year operating profit
could be 22 percent lower than in the previous year due to
falling sales in Russia.
So far in Europe's earnings season, about 60 percent of
companies have exceeded analyst estimates, well above the
average seen since 2011 of 48 percent of European companies
beating the forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data. Third-quarter earnings are expected to grow 10.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)