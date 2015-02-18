* Ct. Agricole rallies after profits beat forecasts
* FTSEurofirst 300 rises to set new seven-year high
* Athens to submit loan request, buying more time
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 18 Expectations that Greece would
reach an agreement with its international lenders drove a
pan-European stock index to a seven-year high on Wednesday,
despite German resistance to the deal Greece wants.
Greece will submit a request to the euro zone on Thursday to
extend a loan agreement for up to six months. EU paymaster
Germany says Athens must stick to the terms of its existing
bailout.
Nevertheless, traders said Greece was buying itself time,
and Greece's benchmark ATG equity index climbed 1.1
percent while the country's banking index rose 5.7
percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced
0.7 percent to 1,515.90 points, at around its highest level
since early 2008.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.8 percent and Germany's DAX gained 0.6 percent
to put it near the DAX's earlier record highs.
Greek banks such as Piraeus and National Bank of
Greece were among the best performers on the
FTSEurofirst 300, rising 4.9 and 6.8 percent respectively.
"While the political situation in Greece remains volatile,
the economic and financial situation is more under control,"
said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader at ACIES Asset
Management. "I still see a bull market on stocks, and I have
been buying into weakness on the Euro STOXX."
PERIPHERY OUTPERFORMS
Shares in Italy and Spain, whose economies face debt
pressures similar to Greece, outperformed. Italy's FTSE MIB
equity index rose 1.9 percent and Spain's Ibex
advanced 1 percent.
Italian oil and gas group Eni provided further
support to the Milan market. Its shares rose 3.4 percent after
ENI reassured investors with a small dividend increase and
pledged to cut capital spending after lower oil prices depressed
fourth-quarter profit.
European bank stocks were also boosted by French lender
Credit Agricole, whose shares rose 7.6 percent after
it posted profits that beat market forecasts.
French conglomerate Bollore rose 2.5 percent after
Carson Block, the head of investment research firm Muddy Waters,
forecast solid gains for Bollore shares.
Around 58 percent of European companies that have reported
results so far have met or beaten consensus forecasts, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
HED Capital head Richard Edwards added that the the European
Central Bank's imminent government bond-buying programme of
quantitative easing, aimed at spurring the region's economy, was
providing further support.
"There'll be some dips along the way but QE should give
stocks a lift," said Edwards.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry
King)