* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, hovers just below 7-year high
* France's PMI moves back above 50, German PMI also bullish
* Europe enjoying best earnings season in 3-1/2 years
* Valuation ratios hit highest since mid-2004
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 20 European shares were steady on
Friday morning, with a benchmark index hovering just below a
seven-year high, ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Greece's bailout programme.
Shares in France's Gemalto sank as much as 10
percent in massive volumes after the firm said it would
investigate a report saying U.S. and British spies had hacked
the digital security group to steal its encryption keys.
"If these attacks were to be confirmed and did allow access
to various communications, it would be very damaging for
Gemalto's reputation," a Paris-based trader said.
Shares in food giant Danone dipped 1.2 percent
after it made a cautious 2015 sales and profitability growth
forecast, while Standard Life rose 2.4 percent after
posting a 19 percent rise in operating profits.
French mining group Eramet jumped 9.6 percent
after posting better-than-expected results.
Half way into earnings season, results have been strong in
Europe, with 53 percent of companies posting
better-than-expected profits, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow 19.5
percent, which would be the best quarter in 3-1/2 years.
At 0856 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.01 percent at 1,520.11 points,
hovering just below a seven-year high hit on Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has surged 11 percent so far this year,
outpacing Wall Street's S&P 500, up 1.9 percent over the
same period.
"The market continues its slow progression upward and there
aren't any signals of weakness at this point. Every small
pull-back is a buying opportunity," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head
of Perceval Finance.
European stocks' sharp rally this year has propelled
valuation ratios to levels not seen in nearly 11 years. The
broad STOXX 600 index trades at 15.6 times earnings
expected in the next 12 months, its highest P/E ratio since
mid-2004.
Market sentiment was helped by data showing France's private
sector has unexpectedly expanded at the fastest rate in 3-1/2
years this month. Markit's preliminary composite purchasing
managers' index jumped to 52.2 from 49.3 in January. It was
highest reading since August 2011 and the first reading above
the 50-point line denoting growth since last April.
Data for Germany also showed Europe's largest economy is on
track for solid growth in the first quarter. Markit's flash
composite Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 54.3 in
February, up from a final reading of 53.5 in January.
Greece was still at the forefront of investors' minds, ahead
of a euro zone meeting. A Greek government spokesman said on
Friday Greece has made every effort to reach a mutually
beneficial agreement with its euro zone partners but will not be
pushed to implement its old bailout programme.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Alison Williams)