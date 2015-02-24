LONDON Feb 24 European shares hit fresh
seven-year highs on Tuesday on the back of better-than-expected
results at BHP Billiton and expectations of cost savings
at network operator Telefonica Deutschland from its
E-Plus buy.
Greece's future in the eurozone was also in focus,
meanwhile, after the European Commission said a list of economic
reform plans submitted by Greece was "sufficiently
comprehensive".
Shares in BHP rose 3.6 percent, driving a sector rally,
after the global miner beat market forecasts by posting a
smaller-than-expected drop in half-year profit. Telefonica
Deutschland rose more than 7 percent after revealing
expectations of more than 250 million euros in savings for
2015.
Tha broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
was up 0.1 pct at 1,536.73, its highest level since early 2008.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)