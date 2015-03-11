* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct after 1 pct slide on Tuesday
* Credit Suisse extend rally after naming new CEO
* European stocks resilient while U.S. stocks sink
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 11 European shares rose in early
trading on Wednesday, bouncing from the previous session's
sell-off, with Adecco surging 3.6 percent after its
fourth-quarter profit beat expectations.
The world's largest staffing group said it expects a pick-up
in economic growth to increase demand for flexible labour this
year, putting it on track to hit its margin target in 2015. Its
shares were up 2.6 percent.
Credit Suisse climbed again, up 1.6 percent. The
stock surged nearly 8 percent on Tuesday after the Swiss lender
said it had hired Prudential head Tidjane Thiam as its
new CEO.
Bucking the trend, Deutsche Post fell 3.6 percent
after the postal and logistics firm gave a lower-than-expected
profit target for 2015 as restructuring at its freight
forwarding division continues to dampen earnings.
Shares in JCDecaux sank 6.2 percent after the
holding company of the Decaux family sold a 5.4 percent stake in
the outdoor advertising group.
At 0830 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,565.39 points, after
losing 1 percent on Tuesday.
U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
falling 1.7 percent and turning negative on the year, on
mounting worries over the pace of economic growth while the
Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates as soon as
June.
"The strong rise in the dollar is hurting the U.S. economy.
Yesterday's data showed wholesale sales dropping, and this is
rattling investors," said Mirabaud Securities senior equity
sales trader John Plassard in Geneva.
Data showed on Tuesday U.S. wholesale sales falling 3.1
percent, the largest drop since March 2009.
European stocks have been strongly outpacing Wall Street
since the start of the year, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 14
percent in 2015, supported by strong investment inflows as the
European Central Bank starts its quantitative easing programme,
aiming to boost economic growth and push inflation higher.
