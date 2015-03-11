* Rebound comes despite Wall St slump overnight
* Germany's DAX touches new record highs
* Euro's renewed slump boosts European exporters
* Strong results lift Adecco shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, March 11 European shares bounced
back on Wednesday from a sharp sell-off in the previous session,
as a drop in the value of the euro lifted stocks in the
region's exporters.
Germany's DAX, whose constituents include major
exporters BMW and Volkswagen, touched a
new record high, while the broader pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index rose 1.4 percent.
The euro hit another 12-year low against the dollar on
Wednesday, extending a broad decline since the European Central
Bank kicked off a 1.1 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) asset-buying
programme at the start of the week.
Traders said that as the ECB's bond-buying programme meant
that German and European equities looked more attractive than
Bunds with better yields.
"The strength of the U.S. dollar is going to support
European equities. We remain with a 'buy on the dip' strategy,"
Swiss bank Reyl's chief strategist, Francois Savary, said.
The rebound came in spite of a slump in New York overnight.
The U.S. S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent on mounting worries
over the pace of economic growth and the prospect that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as June.
Oanda senior market analyst, Craig Erlam, said he expected
such sharp swings and divergences to persist in the near future.
"In the last 48 hours we've seen record low yields on euro
zone debt, falling yields on U.S. debt despite the first rate
hike being just around the corner, a collapse in the euro
driving the rally in the dollar, which in turn has brought
weakness in commodities that yesterday led to a big sell off in
stock indices," said Erlam.
"Under the circumstances, it's hard to argue that the ECB's
programme isn't causing waves in the markets," he said.
Among standout movers, Credit Suisse rose 2
percent, extending Tuesday's near 8-percent surge after it
poached Prudential's Tidjane Thiam as its CEO. Several
banks, including JP Morgan, upgraded targets on Credit Suisse.
Recruitment company Adecco also advanced 4.2
percent after its fourth-quarter profits beat
expectations.
Bucking the trend, shares in JCDecaux fell 4.8
percent after the holding company of the Decaux family sold a
5.4 percent stake in the outdoor advertising group.
