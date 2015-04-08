* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, energy sector index up 5.5
pct
* Total and Repsol rise after Shell's move for BG
* Car stocks underperform
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 8 European shares rose on
Wednesday, led by a rally in energy stocks after Royal Dutch
Shell agreed to buy BG Group for 47 billion
pounds ($70 billion) in the first oil super-merger in a decade.
Shares in BG jumped 37 percent, while Tullow Oil
soared 10.8 percent. BP gained 3.3 percent, Spain's
Repsol added 1.8 percent and France's Total
climbed 1.2 percent. Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.1
percent, reflecting the high premium it is paying for BG.
The STOXX energy sector index, hammered in the past
year as oil prices tumbled, advanced 5.3 percent and the
sector's rise enabled the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
to progress by 0.2 percent to 1,615.29 points.
"The sector has been ripe for consolidation given the
bearish outlook for oil prices, and we could see other takeovers
in the industry in the coming weeks and months. Overall, the M&A
wave which is spreading to a number of sectors is very good for
the market," said Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni.
The FTSEurofirst was close to an eight-year high while the
rise in Total enabled France's CAC to stand near its
highest level in around 7-1/2 years.
M&A MOMENTUM
Shell's move for BG came a day after FedEx's 4.4
billion-euro ($4.8 billion) bid for Dutch package delivery firm
TNT Express sparked a rally in that particular sector.
The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) momentum also spread to
the media industry on Wednesday, with traders citing bid rumours
as moving Sky higher. A spokesman for Sky declined to
comment on the market speculation.
"The M&A momentum is keeping things on a firmer footing,"
said Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Ltd.
Bucking the trend, shares in carmakers lost ground, trimming
gains made since the start of the year, after a number of
brokers raised doubts about valuation ratios in the sector.
Peugeot was down 2.7 percent and BMW
retreated by 2.1 percent.
