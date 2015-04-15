* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, hits fresh 2000 high
* Alcatel shares fall back as Nokia unveils bid details
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 15 European stocks rallied on
Wednesday, with one regional benchmark hitting a level not seen
since late 2000, after the European Central Bank said it
remained committed to its full asset-buying programme to revive
the euro zone economy.
Last month, the ECB embarked on a money-printing programme,
which it has said will last until at least September 2016. The
plan has helped fuel a sharp rally in European stocks while
pushing the euro currency lower, a boon for European exporters.
"Our focus will be on the full implementation of our
monetary policy measures," ECB President Mario Draghi said.
By 1418 GMT, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,650.95 points, after
rising as high as 1,653.85 points, a level not seen for almost
15 years.
The index has surged 21 percent so far this year, strongly
outpacing Wall Street, as investors bet the ECB programme will
support the region's economic recovery and that corporate
profits will rise.
"The effect from the ECB's quantitative easing is massive.
With the drop in the euro and the drop in financing costs,
there's a major upside potential for corporate margins in the
euro zone," AXA Investment Managers' global head of multi asset
investments, Serge Pizem, said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.4
percent on Wednesday, Germany's DAX index up 0.5
percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.9 percent.
Shares in France's Alcatel-Lucent dropped 13
percent, slipping after a sharp rally on Tuesday as rival Nokia
gave details of its all-share takeover offer for
Alcatel, which values it at 15.6 billion euros.
Shares in resource-related companies rallied, bouncing back
from a recent drop, after Chinese figures came out in-line with
expectations.
Among other standouts, Antofagasta rose 0.7 percent
and Glencore up 1.3 percent.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Louise Ireland)