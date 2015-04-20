LONDON, April 20 European shares edged higher
early on Monday, led by the telecoms sector after Telenet's
move to buy KPN's mobile telephony unit in
Belgium.
Belgium's Telenet, a subsidiary of cable company Liberty
Global, rose 6 percent after agreeing to acquire KPN's
BASE Company for 1.325 billion euros ($1.43 billion), sending
shares in the Dutch firm up 3 percent.
At 0710 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.6 percent to 1,616.78 points after shedding
2.3 percent in the previous week.
The index was also helped by a rise in basic resources
stocks after the Chinese central bank unveiled new
measures to shore up the world's second-largest economy and top
consumer of metals.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)