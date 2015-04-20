* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, recovering from Friday's
sell-off
* Telenet, KPN rise after Belgian deal
* BP Milano boosted by merger speculation
* China stimulus lifts miners
By Francesco Canepa and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, April 20 European shares got the week
off to a positive start on Monday, thanks to deal-making in the
telecoms sector and stimulus from China, though it was not
enough to erase the losses from Friday's sharp sell-off.
In focus for markets this week will be a raft of
first-quarter trading updates from European companies, which are
heading for their best earnings season in four years on the back
of a weak euro and improving economic conditions.
The European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus plan has
kept eurozone bond yields down and propped up appetite for
equities, with NN Investment Partners reiterating in a note to
clients on Monday that it was "particularly positive" about
European equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.8
percent at 1051 GMT, still close to multi-year peaks but below
where it was before Friday, when fears of a regulatory trading
clampdown and turmoil linked to an outage of Bloomberg financial
terminals hit financial markets.
The Frankfurt DAX index enjoyed the strongest rebound among
major national blue-chip indexes, rising 1.7 percent. Automaker
Volkswagen was one of only two German blue-chip
stocks in negative territory after early comments from the
Shanghai auto show pointed to slowing China demand.
Telecoms stocks including Belgacom, Deutsche
Telekom and Numericable were up 2 to 3
percent after Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary
Telenet said it had agreed to buy local mobile network
operator Base from Dutch group KPN.
"It seems pretty good for both," Michael Bishop, an analyst
at RBC Capital Markets, said. "A slightly higher price for KPN
than had been speculated and slightly better synergies compared
to market expectations for Telenet."
As a result of taking over Base's network, Telenet will no
longer need to rent capacity from Belgium's second-largest
network operator, Mobistar, shares in which fell 14
percent.
Mining stocks also got a boost after the Chinese
central bank unveiled new measures to shore up the world's
second-largest economy and top consumer of metals.
Banca Popolare di Milano was up 2 percent after
Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera reported a possible merger
between the domestic Italian lender and peer Banco Popolare
.
In Copenhagen, shares of jeweller Pandora rose 4.8 percent
after the company announced e-store launches in the American
market.
Oilfield services provider Petrofac fell 11.7
percent on the London Stock Exchange after warning costs at its
Laggan-Tormore project in the Shetland Islands would be higher
than expected.
