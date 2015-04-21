* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.1 pct
* Publicis, Actelion, Sky, ARM up over 4 pct after results
* Credit Suisse shares fall, brokers cite capital concerns
* Greek worries have little impact beyond Athens market
* Additional inflows on horizon from investors -fund mngr
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, April 21 A raft of positive company
earnings updates pushed European stock markets higher on
Tuesday, with investors shrugging off broader market worries
about Greece's stalemate with international creditors.
Publicis, Sky, ARM Holdings were
all up more than 4 percent after reporting results, with the
overall picture of a weaker euro and improving economic
conditions - driven by the European Central Bank's bond-buying
stimulus plan - drawing investment flows into equity markets.
European companies are heading for their best earnings
season in four years, sharply outperforming their U.S.
counterparts on the back of a weak euro and improving economic
conditions.
"We will see a further run-up in markets...We are seeing
additional inflows from institutional clients," said Ingo
Speich, portfolio manager at Union Investment in Frankfurt.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2
percent, near multi-year peaks, with the Frankfurt DAX
up 1.4 percent and benchmarks in Paris and London up 0.5 to 0.9
percent.
The Athens ATG index was a notable outlier, down 1
percent, with the Greek banks index down 5.5 percent.
Traders cited reports that the European Central Bank was looking
into reducing its emergency liquidity assistance for Greek
banks.
Credit Suisse also reported a bumper 23 percent
rise in first-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations,
though the stock fell more than 2 percent. While the stock has
gained some 44 percent since mid-January, some brokers raised
concerns over the bank's capital strength.
"The issue today will be capital for a bank where concerns
linger," said Omar Fall, analyst at Jefferies.
A weak euro helped Publicis report forecast-beating organic
sales growth in the first quarter, while Actelion, Europe's
biggest biotech firm, raised its full-year guidance after strong
sales of its new heart and lung drug helped profits beat
expectations.
Associated British Foods however edged down its
full-year earnings guidance on foreign currency concerns and saw
its shares fall more than 2 percent.
The German ZEW economic sentiment indicator, keenly watched
by investors, is also due later on Tuesday.
"The (ZEW) fell short last month and given the lacklustre
performance of the DAX last week the potential for
disappointment cannot be ruled out," said CMC Markets analyst
Michael Hewson. "A slight improvement is expected ... but this
indicator is very fickle."
