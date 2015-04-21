* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct
* Publicis, Actelion, Sky, ARM rally after results
* Credit Suisse shares fall, brokers cite capital concerns
* Worries about ECB funding hit shares in Athens
* Additional inflows on horizon from investors - fund
By Lionel Laurent and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 21 Positive company earnings
updates pushed European shares higher on Tuesday, with the Greek
stock market a standout loser as worries mounted about its
banking sector.
Publicis, Sky and ARM Holdings
closed between 3.9 and 6.2 percent higher after results.
European companies are heading for their best earnings
season in four years, sharply outperforming U.S. counterparts on
the back of a weak euro and improving economic conditions,
driven by the European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus plan.
"We will see a further run-up in markets ... We are seeing
additional inflows from institutional clients," Union Investment
portfolio manager Ingo Speich said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.5 percent at 1,628.64 points, near multi-year peaks but having
pared session gains as concerns about Greece capped sentiment.
The Athens ATG index fell 3.3 percent to its lowest
since September 2012 after a Bloomberg report suggested the ECB
had prepared a proposal to increase the haircut on the security
that Greek banks offer in return for emergency liquidity.
The Greek banking index fell 3.8 percent.
Elsewhere, shares in Credit Suisse dropped 2.1
percent despite better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
While the stock has gained some 44 percent since mid-January,
some brokers raised concerns over the bank's capital strength.
"The issue today will be capital for a bank where concerns
linger," Jefferies analyst, Omar Fall, said.
A weak euro helped advertising group Publicis report
forecast-beating organic sales growth in the first quarter,
while Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech firm, raised
its full-year guidance after strong sales of its new heart and
lung drug helped profits beat expectations.
Associated British Foods, however, fell 5.3 percent
after it lowering its full-year earnings guidance on currency
concerns, sending its shares down more than 2 percent.
The two German listings of U.S. drugs group Mylan
rose 9.4 percent and 6.4 percent respectively after it
received a takeover offer from Teva.
