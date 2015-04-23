LONDON, April 23 European shares rose towards
14-year highs on Thursday, with French tyre maker Michelin
leading the automobile and auto parts sector higher
after announcing its first-quarter results.
Shares in Michelin rose 4.7 percent, the top gainer in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after its
first-quarter revenue rose 5.6 percent, boosted by a weaker
euro. The STOXX Europe 600 auto and parts index rose 1.1
percent.
At 0711 GMT, FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at
1,633.83 points. It climbed to its highest level in more than 14
years earlier this month.
However, gains were limited by an 8 percent drop in mobile
telecom equipment maker Ericsson after the company
said it expected sales in its key North American market to stay
sluggish and posted first-quarter operating profit below
expectations.
