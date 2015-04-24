BUZZ-India's S Chand & Co makes lacklustre debut after $113 mln IPO
** Book publisher S. Chand and Co Ltd shares seesaw after gaining as much as 4.5 pct from its IPO price of 670 rupees
LONDON, April 24 European shares rose in early deals on Friday, boosted by encouraging earnings reports, while global sentiment was lifted by a new record high for the U.S. blue-chip Nasdaq index.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,627.56 by 0704 GMT.
Top riser was Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux , up 6.3 percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter earnings.
Renault rose 5.1 percent after it said first-quarter revenue rose 13.7 percent, as Europe's auto-market upturn more than made up for collapsing Russian sales and a prolonged emerging-market slump.
The FTSEurofirst is less than 2 percent away from last week's 2015 high, which was its highest since 2000.
Meanwhile the U.S. Nasdaq Composite closed at an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing its own record set just before the dotcom crash in 2000. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* March quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 713.1 million rupees year ago