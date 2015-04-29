* FTSEurofirst 300 down 2.0 pct
* DAX hits biggest one-day drop since March 2014
* Euro bounces back on currency markets
* Delhaize falls after weaker-than-expected results
* Greece to present draft reform bill to lenders
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 29 Weaker-than-expected corporate
results, a euro rebound and disappointing U.S. growth data
combined on Wednesday to weaken European shares.
Lacklustre U.S. data propelled the euro up to an 8-week high
against the dollar, which in turn hit Germany's exporter-heavy
DAX. The index fell as much as 3.1 percent, putting it
on track for its worst one-day percentage drop since March 2014.
The DAX, which touched a record high of 12,390.75 points
earlier this month, was trading at 11,456.40 points at 1422 GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
also reached its highest point in more than 14 years earlier
this month, fell 2.2 percent to 1,583.24 points.
Belgian supermarket group Delhaize slid 7.9
percent, the worst performer on the FTSEurofirst, after
reporting lower-than-expected operating profits.
Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium
producers, also fell 7 percent after posting operating earnings
just short of forecasts and cutting its estimate for global
primary aluminium demand growth.
Gainers included Telecom Italia, which rose 0.3
percent after Italian paper Corriere della Sera wrote that
Vivendi chief Vincent Bollore aims to strengthen the
company's stake in Telecom Italia and to later strike an
alliance with Mediaset.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index fell 1.0 percent.
The ATG is down by around 3 percent since the start of 2015,
underperforming a 17 percent rise on the FTSEurofirst 300.
Government officials said Greece was to present draft reform
legislation to lenders on Wednesday to try to show it is serious
about acting on pledges to secure aid.
The draft bill is its latest move to speed up negotiations
in the hopes of reaching a deal with European and IMF creditors
before Greece runs out of cash.
Despite Wednesday's fall, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
has shown that 64 percent of the companies in the pan-European
STOXX 600 index have beaten or met market forecasts
with their first quarter results.
"If corporate results are good you can continue to see
positive openings and some stocks will perform very well, but
the move (downwards) yesterday suggests people are taking risk
off the table and that can continue at least this week," said
Mike Reuter, a broker at Tradition.
