By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 8 UK shares led a rebound in
European equity indexes on Friday after election results showed
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives were set to govern
Britain for another five years.
Broader market sentiment was also supported by a return to
calm in U.S. and European government bonds as well as U.S. data
showing job growth regain stream and unemployment rate drop near
seven-year lows.
At 1442 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
pan-European shares was up 2.6 percent. Britain's FTSE 100
gained 2 percent.
"While the City is pro-Tory by nature, traders have been
celebrating a victory for continuity as much as for the
Conservatives," said Marcus Bullus, trading director at MB
Capital.
British bank Lloyds rose 5.9 percent as the threat
of a Labour-proposed banking levy disappeared while utility
Centrica, which might have been hit by a tariff freeze
under a Labour government, added 6.8 percent. British defence
group Babcock gained 9.2 percent.
"As far as markets are concerned, it is good news," Stanhope
Capital's chief investment officer Jonathan Bell said.
"A Conservative victory is preferable over a Labour-SNP
coalition and that's why we see sterling and UK equities higher
and the sectors that were under threat from a Labour policy,
such as financials and utility (shares), are going to do well."
Meanwhile, agrochemicals firm Syngenta soared 20
percent after it rejected a $45 billion takeover offer from
Monsanto, saying the offer was too low and did not fully
take into account regulatory risks.
Nokia gained 4 percent after taxi service Uber
submitted a $3 billion bid for the Finnish firm's map business
HERE, the New York Times reported.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index had fallen 6 percent from a
14-1/2 year peak hit in April as a rebound in oil prices raised
prospects of an early U.S. interest rate hike at a time of
patchy economic growth.
Euro zone government bonds had sold off sharply while the
euro rebounded against the dollar, dulling the euro zone's
export prospects.
Man Group shares fell 2.5 percent due to concerns on
the performance of some of its funds due to the recent bond
market sell-off.
"There will be a bit of a relief rally (after the UK
election) and then people will go back to focus on the global
economy," Paul Sedgwick, head of investment at money manager
Frank Investments.
"If bonds stabilise, I think equity markets will do well."
Holcim investors backed a capital increase in a
vote, paving the way for the Swiss cement maker's planned $40
billion merger with France's Lafarge.
