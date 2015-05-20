* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct after previous day's rebound
* Altice surges 7.7 pct on Suddenlink bid, Vodafone also
gains
* UBS gets lift after forex probe settlement, fine
* Burberry shares slide on guidance cut
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, May 20 European shares edged up slightly
on Wednesday after rebounding strongly in the previous session,
with the telecoms sector getting a big lift from deal-making and
takeover talk.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1049 GMT at 1,608.84 points, holding on to Tuesday's
gains driven by speculation the European Central Bank's
bond-buying plan could be rolled out more aggressively than
expected.
"European equities are trading little changed this morning
... It wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if stocks take a
bit of a breather," said Markus Huber, senior sales trader at
Peregrine & Black.
French telecoms group Altice surged 7.7 percent
after agreeing to buy Suddenlink in a $9.1 billion deal to enter
the fast-growing U.S. cable sector. Altice's French rivals
Orange and Bouygues fell about 1.5 percent.
"We believe there is room for Altice to run assets in new
markets better and thereby create value through M&A," Credit
Suisse said in a note.
Vodafone was up 4.4 percent after Liberty Global's
chairman was quoted as saying it would be a "great
fit".
Merger talk also lifted German retailer Metro up 1
percent, after a source familiar with the matter told Reuters
the owner of German department store chain Karstadt had made a
new takeover offer for Metro-owned Kaufhof.
Financials were also in focus, with Switzerland's UBS
up 3 percent after saying it had settled a probe by
U.S. authorities over alleged rigging of currency markets by
agreeing to pay $545 million in combined fines and pleading
guilty to one count of wire fraud in a separate matter.
The Swiss bank's disclosure comes as part of what is
expected to be a combined bill of more than $5 billion and
criminal charges for five of the world's biggest banks in a
settlement with U.S. and British authorities over the foreign
exchange probe.
On the downside, Luxury-goods group Burberry sank
more than 5 percent after it lowered its 2016 retail and
wholesale profit guidance due to foreign exchange movements and
said it was seeing increased uncertainty in some markets, taking
the shine off forecast-beating results.
Greek shares stayed choppy in cautious trading and were last
up 0.9 percent after opening lower. EU Economic Affairs
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said debt talks between Greece and
its lenders must be accelerated to reach a deal in the coming
weeks, while Moody's said that the outlook for Greece's banking
system was negative.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)