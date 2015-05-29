LONDON May 29 European shares were little
changed at the open on Friday, keeping within their recent
range, as investors awaited developments in Greek debt talks
amid mixed signals from the parties involved.
Mergers & acquisition activity boosted Syngenta,
which was building up defenses for a possible higher bid from
Monsanto, according to a Bloomberg report. Syngenta shares were
up 2.3 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,615.96 points at
0803 GMT. The index was down 0.2 percent for the week so far,
which has been marked by uncertainty surrounding Greece's
negotiations with its international lenders.
Greece's government intends to reach an agreement on a
cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday, its spokesman said on Thursday,
even as euro zone officials suggested a deal was far from
imminent and the head of the International Monetary Fund was
quoted as saying the country could fall out of the bloc.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)