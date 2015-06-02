* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Greece's ATG down 0.1 pct
* Investors stay on sidelines due to Greece uncertainty
* Wolseley up 1.8 percent after posting sales rise
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 2 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday, keeping within their recent range as investors awaited
euro zone inflation data due later in the day and developments
out of Greece's negotiations with creditors.
Imperial Tobacco, down nearly 2 percent at 0732
GMT, weighed on the market after the UK group's Canadian
subsidiary and two other tobacco companies were sentenced to pay
more than C$15 billion ($11.98 billion) in damages to Quebec
smokers in two related class action cases.
British plumbing supplies group Wolseley
outperformed after it posted a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, helped by strong performances in all of its key
regions. Its shares were up 1.8 percent.
The broader pan-European FTSEurofist 300 index was
down 0.3 percent at 1,583.00 points, while Greece's Athex
General Composite, which reopened after a three-day
weekend, was down 0.1 percent.
The leaders of Germany, France and Greece's international
creditor institutions agreed late on Monday to work with "real
intensity" in the coming days as they try to clinch a deal in
debt negotiations with Athens.
"It (the market) is inside ranges every day although the
ranges are quite wide," Justin Haque, a trader at brokerage
Hobart, said.
"The real money is still sitting on the sidelines because
God knows what's going to happen to Greece."
Investors will be looking out for German unemployment data
at 0755 GMT and a euro zone inflation reading due just over an
hour later. Inflation expectations for the currency bloc have
picked up recently, partly due to rebounding oil prices.
The European Central Bank, which launched an asset purchase
programme to stimulate inflation earlier this year and indicated
it would run it until September 2016, holds a policy meeting on
Wednesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 15.7 percent since the start
of the year, mainly thanks to the ECB's stimulus programme.
While some investors were now starting to question the
market's valuation, strategists at Goldman Sachs saw earnings
growth, especially in the euro area, supporting the market.
"Indeed we expect earnings to be the main driver of
performance especially for the Euro area and periphery," the
strategists said in a note.
"These markets have operational gearing and lead indicators
point to earnings improvement; moreover their Shiller P/Es
(price to earnings valuation multiples) are below average."
