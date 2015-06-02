* FTSEurofirst 300 and Greek ATG index both down 1 pct
* Margins pressure weighs on Pernod shares
* Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 2 European shares slipped on
Tuesday, as lingering uncertainty over the outcome of Greece's
negotiations with creditors weighed on the region's stock
markets.
Greece's leftist government has put forward first proposals
for pension reform, the European Union's economics chief said on
Tuesday, as debt talks with international creditors reach a
crunch point.
Greece must repay four loans totalling 1.6 billion euros
($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund this month,
starting with a 300 million euro payment on June 5.
Failure to reach agreement this month could trigger a Greek
default and lead to the imposition of capital controls and a
potential exit from the euro zone, dealing a blow to Europe's
supposedly irreversible single currency.
Most investors expect Greece to remain in the euro zone, and
record low interest rates and other economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank have enabled European stock
markets to rally this year, despite the Greek uncertainty.
Nevertheless, the lack of concrete progress in the Greek
situation was leading some investors to cut back on European
equity holdings.
Athens' benchmark ATG was down by 1 percent while
Germany's DAX fell 1.2 percent, leaving the DAX some 9 percent
below a record high set in early April.
"There is still no real sign of a deal yet on Greece. I
would expect further weakness throughout this week on the DAX,"
said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry.
PERNOD FALLS
The broader pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was
down by 1 percent at 1,571.13 points. The index remained steady
after data showed that euro zone inflation was higher than
expected in May, with equity traders still focusing more on the
Greek impasse.
French drinks group Pernod Ricard was the worst-performing
stock on the FTSEurofirst, falling 4.1 percent with traders
citing comments from the company that its gross margins were
under pressure as weighing on the stock.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 15 percent this year, mainly
thanks to the ECB's stimulus programme, and Goldman Sachs
strategists saw earnings growth as still supporting the European
market, in spite of the Greek problems.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Alasdair Pal and Francesco Canepa;
Editing by Dominic Evans and Susan Fenton)