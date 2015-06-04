* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.6 pct
By Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 4 Top European shares fell to their
lowest level in almost a month on Thursday as a jump in the euro
and a spike in bond yields cast a shadow on borrowing costs and
export prospects for companies in the region.
The European Central Bank's insistence on Wednesday that
there was no need to adjust monetary policy in the face of
volatility rattled financial markets. German Bund yields hit
their highest in eight months and the euro eyed its biggest
two-day gains in over six years.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.6 percent at
1,545.35 points at 0923 GMT, hitting its lowest level since May
7. A close below 1,519 would be the lowest since February.
The index rallied nearly 25 percent between mid-January and
mid-April as the announcement of a bond-buying programme by the
ECB knocked the single currency and lowered borrowing costs for
European governments and companies, as well as boosting
equities' attraction by lowering returns on bonds.
But over the past month the index has been at its most
volatile since 2012, based on the size of the moves between its
open, high, low and close.
"The pick-up in the bond yields is putting pressure on the
European stock markets," said Mirabaud Securities' senior equity
sales trader John Plassard.
Utilities, which had been seen as a natural replacement for
bond investments due to their reliable dividend and higher yield
versus bonds, were hit hardest, falling 2.2 percent.
Greece's benchmark ATG equity index fell 2.4 percent
as talks over the country's debt problems continued. Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras emerged from late-night talks with
senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was
"within sight", but differences remain.
"Clearly there remains some way to go in the talks so I
refuse to get too optimistic. The messages coming from the talks
are extremely mixed and even the creditors can't agree on a
consistent stance," said OANDA senior market analyst Craig
Erlam.
THE BEST VALUE
Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta outperformed to
rise 1.5 percent after Reuters reported that German company BASF
was considering a bid.
Corporate takeover activity, as evidenced in the possible
bid battle for Syngenta, has provided a cushion for European
stock markets this year, in spite of worries over Greece.
In addition, some investors saw rising yields, a reflection
of rising inflation expectations, as a sign the euro zone
economy was recovering, pointing to a favourable backdrop for
stocks.
Research by JP Morgan Asset Management research showed there
is a historically positive correlation between rising bond
yields and positive equity returns when rates are moving up from
a low base.
"Equities represent the best value and should continue to
offer an attractive and growing income when compared to bonds,
even if bond yields start to rise," Stephen Thornber, manager of
the St. James's Place strategic managed fund, said.
