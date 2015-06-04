* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct
* Syngenta rises on BASF bid interest
By Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 4 European shares pared most of
their daily losses on Thursday as a rally in the euro and bond
yields paused, helped by some better-than-expected U.S. economic
data.
The data showed the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits fell slightly more than expected last
week.
That pointed to U.S. labour market resilience and lured
buyers back into the dollar, pushing down the euro and thereby
helping a recovery in euro zone shares and government bonds.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at
1,563.85 points at 1434 GMT, having earlier touched its lowest
level since May 7.
The European Central Bank's insistence on Wednesday that
there was no need to adjust monetary policy in the face of
volatility had caused a spike in the euro and bond yields.
This cast a shadow on borrowing costs and export prospects
for companies in the region.
"The pick-up in the bond yields is putting pressure on the
European stock markets," said Mirabaud Securities' senior equity
sales trader John Plassard.
The index rallied nearly 25 percent between mid-January and
mid-April as the announcement of a bond-buying programme by the
ECB knocked the single currency and lowered borrowing costs for
European governments and companies, as well as boosting
equities' attraction by lowering returns on bonds.
But over the past month the index has been at its most
volatile since 2012, based on the size of the moves between its
open, high, low and close.
Utilities, which had been seen as a natural replacement for
bond investments due to their reliable dividend and higher yield
versus bonds, were hit hardest, falling 2.2 percent.
Greece's benchmark ATG equity index closed 1.3
percent lower, giving back some of its gains in the previous
day, as talks over the country's debt problems continued.
Greece's EU/IMF lenders have asked Athens to commit to
selling off state assets, implement pension cuts and maintain
unpopular labour reforms, sources familiar with their proposal
said on Thursday. Such demands would cross the government's
so-called red lines.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will brief parliament on
on Friday, a government official said on Thursday.
"Clearly there remains some way to go in the talks so I
refuse to get too optimistic. The messages coming from the talks
are extremely mixed and even the creditors can't agree on a
consistent stance," said OANDA senior market analyst Craig
Erlam.
BEST VALUE
Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta outperformed to
rise 1.8 percent after Reuters reported that German company BASF
was considering a bid.
Corporate takeover activity, as evidenced in the possible
bid battle for Syngenta, has provided a cushion for European
stock markets this year, in spite of worries over Greece.
In addition, some investors saw rising yields, a reflection
of rising inflation expectations, as a sign the euro zone
economy was recovering, pointing to a favourable backdrop for
stocks.
Research by JP Morgan Asset Management showed there is a
historically positive correlation between rising bond yields and
positive equity returns when rates are moving up from a low
base.
"Equities represent the best value and should continue to
offer an attractive and growing income when compared to bonds,
even if bond yields start to rise," said Stephen Thornber,
manager of the St. James's Place strategic managed fund.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Andrew
Roche)