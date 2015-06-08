* Deutsche Bank rises after boardroom shake-up
* Bid speculation lifts Diageo and Actelion
* Syngenta slips after rejecting new Monsanto proposal
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 8 European shares fell on Monday,
weighed down by a drop in agrochemicals group Syngenta
although Deutsche Bank outperformed to surge higher
after boardroom changes.
Bid speculation also lifted the shares of drinks group
Diageo and Swiss biotech company Actelion,
following reports that Shire might bid for Actelion and
that a Brazilian billionaire was eyeing Diageo.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also retreated 0.4 percent.
European equity markets came under pressure after a rise in
German bund yields on Monday, as higher yields can often result
in increased debt payments for companies.
Syngenta was among the worst performers, slipping 1.3
percent after it rejected a second takeover proposal from
agrochemicals firm Monsanto.
Deutsche Bank rose 7.1 percent after the company purged its
leadership on Sunday, appointing Briton John Cryan as chief
executive to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was
given more power to reorganise the bank.
"The changes had to be made. There may be some short-term
volatility with the share price but, all in all, it should be a
positive for the stock," said JNF Capital investment manager
Edward Smyth.
Diageo also climbed 7 percent after a media report that
Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann and his partners in
private equity firm 3G Capital were considering a potential bid.
Actelion touched record highs after the Sunday Times
reported that pharmaceutical company Shire was considering a 12
billion pound ($18.32 billion) takeover of Actelion. Shares in
Shire fell 2.2 percent. Both Actelion and Shire said they did
not comment on market speculation.
CUSHION PROVIDED BY ECB'S MEASURES
A pick-up in corporate takeover activity, coupled with
economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB),
have helped push European shares higher this year, and limited
the impact from Greece's debt problems.
The European Union's exasperation with Greece burst into the
open on Sunday when its chief executive rebuked leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras and warned that time was running out to
conclude a debt deal to avert a damaging Greek default.
France's Finance Minister said on Monday that Greek exit
from the euro would "not be serious" for the euro zone's economy
or its finances although he added that it would damage the cause
of European integration.
The FTSEurofirst remains up by around 13 percent since the
start of 2015, although it is down 7 percent from peaks reached
in April, partly due to the lingering worries over Greece.
Some traders expected the region's stock markets to make
little progress in the near-term while the Greek issues remained
unresolved. Greek shares edged up 0.5 percent on Monday.
"We're treading water on the markets while the Greek
situation remains uncertain," said Berkeley Futures associate
director Richard Griffiths.
