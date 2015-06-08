(Updates)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 8 Deutsche Bank shares
surged more than 5 percent on Monday on boardroom changes at
Germany's largest lender, outperforming weakness in European
markets led by energy and mining stocks.
Drinks group Diageo also rose after a report said a
Brazilian billionaire was considering a bid, while Europe's
biggest biotech company Actelion lifted sharply on
reported interest from Shire.
But European energy and mining shares were down more than 1
percent, with oil prices slipping on news of a slide in China's
fuel imports and in the wake of OPEC's decision to maintain its
production target.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1,536.73 points at 1107 GMT, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3
percent.
European shares have recently taken a hit from turbulence in
the credit market, where a rollercoaster sell-off in bonds has
unsettled investors after years of cheap central-bank money and
low volatility. German bund yields were higher on Monday.
Traders and investors welcomed Deutsche Bank's purge of its
leadership, when it appointed Briton John Cryan as chief
executive to replace Anshu Jain on Sunday.
"We do not foresee a dramatic change in strategy or capital
raising, but market confidence on delivery should...increase,"
Jefferies analyst Omar Fall said.
Syngenta fell 0.8 percent after the company
rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm
Monsanto.
A pick-up in corporate takeover activity, coupled with
economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB),
have helped push European shares higher this year, and limited
the impact from Greece's debt problems.
The European Union's exasperation with Greece burst into the
open on Sunday when its chief executive rebuked leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras and warned that time was running out to
conclude a debt deal to avert a damaging Greek default.
France's Finance Minister said on Monday that Greek exit
from the euro would "not be serious" for the euro zone's economy
or its finances although he added that it would damage the cause
of European integration.
The FTSEurofirst remains up by around 13 percent since the
start of 2015, although it is down 7 percent from peaks reached
in April, partly due to the lingering worries over Greece.
Some traders expected the region's stock markets to make
little progress in the near-term while the Greek issues remained
unresolved.
Greek shares rose 0.8 percent on Monday.
"We're treading water on the markets while the Greek situation
remains uncertain," said Berkeley Futures associate director
Richard Griffiths.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent; Editing by
Alistair Smout and Andrew Heavens)