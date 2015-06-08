(Updates prices, adds context)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 8 Shares in Germany's largest
lender, Deutsche Bank, surged almost 5 percent on
Monday on the appointment of a new CEO, but failed to offset a
broader sell-off in European equities as bond yields and the
euro rose.
Deutsche was one of only two stocks in positive territory on
the Frankfurt DAX index, which was on track to hit its
lowest closing level since late February. The index has fallen
more than 10 percent from all-time highs hit in April.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent.
Traders and analysts expected the region's stock markets to
make little progress in the near term, while Greece's debt talks
with international creditors remained unresolved. Greek shares
fell 2.7 percent.
"Rising bond yields and the continued impasse over a new
Greece deal keep investors cautious," said CMC Markets analyst
Michael Hewson.
European energy and mining shares were down more than 1
percent, with oil prices slipping on news of a slide in China's
fuel imports and in the wake of OPEC's decision to maintain its
production target.
Drinks group Diageo soared 7 percent after a report
said a Brazilian billionaire was considering a bid, while
Europe's biggest biotech company, Actelion, rose
sharply on reported interest from Shire.
Syngenta's shares fell 1.5 percent after the
company rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals
firm Monsanto.
A pick-up in corporate takeover activity, coupled with
economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB),
has helped to support shares for much of the year.
The FTSEurofirst remains up by around 13 percent since the
start of 2015, although it is down 7 percent from peaks reached
in April, partly due to lingering worries over Greece.
The European Union's exasperation with Greece burst into the
open on Sunday when Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
rebuked leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and warned that
time was running out to conclude a debt deal to avert a damaging
Greek default.
France's finance minister said on Monday that a Greek exit
from the euro would "not be serious" for the euro zone's economy
or its finances, although it would damage the cause of European
integration.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lionel Laurent; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)