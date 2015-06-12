* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct
* Officials deny that IMF has withdrawn from talks
* Profit warning hits Zodiac Aerospace shares
* European equities still seeing weekly inflows
By Alistair Smout and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 12 European stock edged up on
Friday as officials played down concerns a Greek debt deal may
not be reached while Germany's Angela Merkel expressed
confidence in the euro zone's easy monetary policy.
That kept European equities on track for their first weekly
gain in three weeks as investors bet a recent bond-driven
sell-off had gone too far. Weekly inflows into European equities
remained in positive territory, according to broker data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.2
percent higher at 15,60.89 by 1015 GMT, recovering from early
falls.
European stocks had opened lower after International
Monetary Fund announced that its delegation had left
negotiations over Greece in Brussels and flown home because of
major differences with Athens.
However, they rallied sharply into positive territory, as
traders took reassurance from comments from a German
spokesperson and the EU's Juncker saying that the IMF had not
broken off negotiations.
Greece's Athex index was down 2.3 percent, having
been down as much as 4.2 percent earlier in the session.
The index dipped after rallying 8 percent on Thursday, on
growing hopes a deal could be reached.
"Given the recent news on Greece we think that slow but
positive steps are being made," Atif Latif, director of trading
at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"The outlook (has gone) from being bleak to more realistic
in terms of what the end result might be in terms of
concessions."
European shares also received support from a weaker euro,
which sank below $1.12 after German Chancellor Merkel expressed
concerns that the benefit of reforms in Spain and Ireland may
not be felt were the euro to be strong.
The aerospace sector was a drag on markets ahead of the
Paris Air Show next week, with Zodiac Aerospace shares
slumping 4.6 percent after a profit warning linked to seat
manufacturing delays. Airbus Group was down 0.5 percent
after its chief was cited as confirming 2015 goals.
At a time when a revival in mergers and acquisitions is
buoying global equities, not all companies are promoting
deal-making: German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf fell 2
percent after its chief told a German newspaper he was not
interested in the company being bought.
Meanwhile, UK clothing brand Ted Baker rose 2
percent after it reported a rise in first-quarter revenues.
