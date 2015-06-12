LONDON, June 12 European shares turned lower in
thin volumes on Friday, with traders citing continued concerns
over Greece as U.S. futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent at
1,547.89 points by 1142 GMT, although volumes were thin at just
30 percent of their 90-day average.
The index turned lower after Greece said it would not cross
its "red lines" as it looked to intensify political negotiations
for an agreement, saying a decision by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) to leave negotiations on Thursday was
designed to put pressure on Athens.
Shares had stabilised after officials from Germany and the
EU played down the IMF's actions, saying that the IMFs
involvement would be key for any deal.
Greece's top share index was down 4.4 percent,
hitting an intraday low after the Greek government official's
comments.
U.S. stock futures were down 0.4 percent as optimism
regarding a resolution of the Greek debt crisis faded.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)