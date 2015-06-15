LONDON, June 15 European stocks fell on Monday,
impacted by a lack of concrete progress on Greece's debt
problems, with major banking shares among the worst performers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1
percent to 1,529.27 points in early session trading.
Germany's DAX retreated 1.5 percent to 11,033.92
points, leaving the DAX some 11 percent below a record high set
in April, while France's CAC declined by 1.1 percent.
Italy's FTSE MIB equity index also fell 1.3
percent, with banking group Intesa Sanpaolo dropping 2
percent as worries over Greece's debt situation pushed down
Italian bond futures.
Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its
international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, with
European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled
closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the
euro.
"There's been no progress on Greece, so I expect European
stock markets will undergo further selling pressure in the
near-term," said Berkeley Futures' associate director Richard
Griffiths.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)