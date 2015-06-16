LONDON, June 16 European stocks fell for a third straight day on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly worried about a lack of progress in negotiations between Greece and its creditors.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at 1,513.58 points. The index was within 0.3 percent of a 3-1/2 month low hit in the previous week, having fallen 1.6 percent on Monday, its biggest loss since late May.

Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday after talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit faltered, prompting Germany's EU commissioner to say the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency". (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Francesco Canepa)