By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, June 16 European stocks fell for a third
straight day on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly worried
about lack of progress in negotiations between Greece and its
creditors.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7
percent at 1,509.17 points by 0802 GMT, following a 1.6 percent
fall on Monday, its biggest loss since late May.
Earlier in the session, the index fell to 1,503.89, its
lowest since February. It is still up more than 10 percent for
the year.
Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday
after talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit
faltered. That prompted Germany's EU commissioner to say the
time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency".
"In fact relations are now so bad it is hard to see how any
agreement can possibly be reached at this late stage ... unless
one or the other side changes its tune we're heading for a
default, the only question is when," Michael Hewson, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.
Concern over the deadlocked talks weighed on euro zone banks
, which fell 1.1. percent as peripheral bond yields rose.
Greece's Athex share index was down only 0.6 percent,
a mild move by the volatile standards of the index, although one
which took its drop since Friday to more than 10 percent. Greek
banks were still some of the biggest decliners on the market.
Henkel dropped 3.4 percent after a report that
it had lost its bid to buy a Procter & Gamble Co
hair-care business, which includes the Wella and Clairol brands.
U.S. cosmetics group Coty won auctions to acquire
three businesses from P&G for as much as $12 billion, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters. They include P&G's
hair-care operations. [ID: nL1N0Z2005]
Other notable movers included Airbus, which shed 2.5
percent. American Airlines said it will push back
delivery of 35 Airbus family jetliners by several years,
although JetBlue Airways is eyeing a long-range plane
from Airbus.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Larry King)